The Los Angeles Lakers will play on Christmas Day for the 21st consecutive year. It is the fourth time that the Lakers and Clippers meet on the holiday.

The two teams met on opening night when the Clippers, without Paul George, defeated the Lakers 112-102 as Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points.

How to Watch:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

The Lakers have the second best record in the NBA, having lost only two games away from Staples Center all season. LeBron James, however, has been dealing with an injury over the course of the last week. However, he is expected to play.

The Clippers will be making their first Christmas Day appearance since 2016. They enter the holiday as only 6-4 in their last 10 games, but at 22-10, they too enter with one of the top-four records in the conference.