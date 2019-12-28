Hawks second-year guard Trae Young left Friday night's game against the Bucks with a right ankle sprain and will not return, the team announced.

The injury occurred late in the second quarter when Young appeared to slip in the paint after picking up his dribble. He fell awkwardly and had to be helped off the floor.

Young is in the middle of an All-Star caliber season. Despite Atlanta's struggles, the Oklahoma product will likely be among the 2019-20 Eastern Conference All-Stars. He entered Friday averaging 29 points and 8.5 assists per game, while shooting 44% from the field. The Hawks, however, have only six wins.

Atlanta trailed by 23 points at halftime and Milwaukee extended the lead further early in the third quarter.