The 2019 NBA draft is here, and after months of discussion, college games and more, the No. 1 pick will finally be revealed.

With only a 6% chance at the top pick, New Orleans landed the No. 1 overall selection in this year's NBA draft lottery. The team is expected to go with Duke phenom Zion Williamson in the draft on June 20.

So before Williamson goes as the likely No. 1 this year, take a look back at every top choice in NBA history:

2018 -- Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

2017 -- Markelle Fulz (Philadelphia 76ers)

2016 -- Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

2015 -- Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

2014 -- Andrew Wiggins (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2013 -- Anthony Bennet (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2012-- Anthony Davis (New Orleans Hornets)

201 -- Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2010 -- John Wall (Washington Wizards)

2009 -- Blake Griffin (LA Clippers)

2008 -- Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls)

2007 -- Greg Oden (Portland Trail Blazers)

2006 -- Andrea Bargnani (Toronto Raptors)

2005 -- Andrew Bogut (Milwaukee Bucks)

2004 -- Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)

2003 -- LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2002 -- Yao Ming (Houston Rockets)

2001 -- Kwame Brown (Washington Wizards)

2000 -- Kenyon Martin (New Jersey Nets)

1999 -- Elton Brand (Chicago Bulls)

1998 -- Michael Olowokandi (LA Clippers)

1997 -- Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

1996 -- Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

1995 -- Joe Smith (Golden State Warriors)

1994 -- Glenn Robinson (Milwaukee Bucks)

1993 -- Chris Webber (Orlando Magic)

1992 -- Shaquille O' Neal (Orlando Magic)

1991 -- Larry Johnson (Charlotte Hornets)

1990 -- Derrick Coleman (New Jersey Nets)

1989 -- Pervis Ellison (Sacramento Kings)

1988 -- Danny Manning (LA Clippers)

1987 -- David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs)

1986 -- Brad Daugherty (Cleveland Cavaliers)

1985 -- Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks)

1984 -- Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

1983 -- Ralph Sampson (Houston Rockets)

1982 -- James Worthy (Los Angeles Lakers)

1981-- Mark Aguirre (Dallas Mavericks)

1980 -- Joe Barry Carroll (Golden State Warriors)

1979 -- Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)

1978 -- Mychal Thompson (Portland Trail Blazers)

1977 -- Kent Benson (Milwaukee Bucks)

1976 -- John Lucas (Houston Rockets)

1975 -- David Thompson (Atlanta Hawks)

1974 -- Bill Walton (Portland Trail Blazers)

1973 -- Doug Collins (Philadelphia 76ers)

1972 -- LaRue Martin (Portland Trail Blazers)

1971 -- Austin Carr (Cleveland Cavaliers)

1970 -- Bob Lanier (Detroit Pistons)

1969 -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)

1968 -- Elvin Hayes (San Diego Rickets)

1967 -- Jimmy Walker (Detroit Pistons)

1966 -- Cazzie Russell (New York Knicks)

1965 -- Fred Hetzel (San Francisco Warriors)

1964 -- Jim Barnes (New York Knicks)

1963 -- Art Heyman (New York Knicks)

1962 -- Bill McGill (Chicago Zephyrs)

1961 -- Walt Bellamy (Chicago Zephyrs)

1960 -- Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)

1959 -- Bob Boozer (Cincinnati Royals)

1958 -- Elgin Baylor (Minneapolis Lakers)

1957 -- Hot Rod Hundley (Cincinnati Royals)

1956 -- Si Green (Rochester Royals)

1955 -- Dick Ricketts (St. Louis Hawks)

1954 -- Frank Selvy (Baltimore Bullets)

1953 -- Ray Felix (Baltimore Bullets)

1952 -- Mark Workman (Milwaukee Hawks)

1951 -- Gene Melchiorre (Baltimore Hawks)

1950 -- Chuck Share (Boston Celtics)

1949 -- Howie Shannon (Providence Steam Rollers)

1948 -- Andy Tonkovich (Providence Steam Rollers)

1947 -- Clifton McNeeley (Pittsburgh Ironmen)