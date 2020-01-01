Former NBA commissioner David Stern, who led the league for a record 30 seasons, died on Thursday after suffering a brain hemorrhage three weeks earlier.

Stern, 77, was very influential in the NBA's growth and global expansion. During his tenure, the NBA added seven franchises, the WNBA and the D-League (now G League).

Many current and former players paid tribute to Stern on social media and shared what he meant to them and the league.

In a series of tweets, Magic Johnson discussed Stern's impact on the league and his career.

Michael Jordan released a statement to The Athletic's Shams Charania to express his admiration for Stern.