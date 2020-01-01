Zion Williamson may be getting closer to making his NBA regular season debut.

Williamson is reportedly expected to join the Pelicans in practice on Wednesday. Both New Orleans and the rookie are "hopeful" he will return to the court in January after recovering from surgery on a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

"Williamson is expected to return to his first practice shortly after the New Year on Wednesday and I'm told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for Williamson," Charania said.

Williamson underwent surgery on Oct. 21 before ever playing a regular season game once it was confirmed he tore his meniscus.

The Pelicans have been very cautious with Williamson during his recovery process. Last week, ESPN's Jorge Sedano reported that his rehab process from surgery has entailed more than just the standard recovery procedure. The team is reportedly teaching Williamson how to walk and run differently to work "on the kinetic chain of his body."

Sedano added that before Williamson makes his debut, the Pelicans would reportedly like him to complete two or three practices with the team.

New Orleans has struggled without Williamson. The team is 11–23 and sits in 14th place in the Western Conference.