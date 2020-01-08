Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson says he wanted to stay at Duke for another year but was convinced by members of his family and coach Mike Krzyzewski to declare for the NBA draft. Williamson told The JJ Reddick Podcast that he didn't make a final decision until the declaration deadline.

"I wanted to go back," Williamson says. "Nobody ever believes me. They think I'm just saying that. I genuinely wanted to go back. I felt like the NBA wasn't going anywhere. The money thing, that's money. I don't play this for money. I play this because I genuinely love the game. I just loved my experience at Duke so much that I wanted to stay."

"But it was one of those situations where Coach K is not going to let me come back," he added. "He wants me to do what's best for my family. My teammates were saying, 'It would be dope if you came back' but at the same time, they were telling me that I would be leaving too much...At the end of the day, it was kind of my mom. She said she was going to support me in whatever I do. So I was like 'I'm going back!' I think her and my stepdad talked and said, 'You worked too hard to get to this moment. You'd feel bad if you left it. So I said I did work for this since I was 4 or 5 so let me go."

Williamson has yet to make his NBA debut after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his right in October. He returned to practice last week and could return to the Pelicans soon. Head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters that Williamson would have a minutes restriction when he is back.

The Pelicans could use Williamson's help as they hold the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 12–25.