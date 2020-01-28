Remembering Kobe Roundup: Pistons Introduced Wearing Jerseys With Bryant's Numbers
Ahead of the Detroit Pistons' Monday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons warmed up wearing jerseys with the Nos. 8 and 24, and the name "Bryant" displayed on the back.
The jerseys were the first of Monday's on-court tributes to Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday at age 41 in a helicopter crash. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the nine victims who were killed.
During Sunday's on-court action, players wrote messages on their sneakers paying tribute to Bryant. Arenas held moments of silence and teams opened with intentional 24-second and 8-second violations as a further gesture.
The Pistons and Cavaliers exchanged time violations to open their Monday night contest.
Here's a list of the other Bryant-related tributes from Monday night's NBA action:
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic:
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks:
Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs:
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings:
