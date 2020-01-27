As games were played following the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday, players paid tribute to the late NBA legend with their sneakers.

Throughout his 20-year career, Bryant was an icon in the sneaker industry. Bryant signed an endorsement with Adidas once he was out of high school, but pivoted to Nike in 2003. His sneaker line is one of the top in basketball history, and many active NBA players continue to wear his signature designs.

Many players wore shoes from Bryant's line and wrote messages on them in tribute on Sunday. The entire Pelicans roster also wore Kobe Bryant sneakers for the national anthem, regardless of their endorsement affiliation.

Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his daughter Gianna and Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli. The Laker great was 41 years old.

These are some of the sneaker tributes NBA players paid to Bryant and Gianna.

