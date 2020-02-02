Report: Kyrie Irving to Be Re-Evaluated in One Week After Suffering Right Knee Sprain

Injury woes continue to plague Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving this season.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, Irving has a medial ligament sprain in his right knee. He underwent an MRI on Sunday and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Irving suffered the injury during the Nets' 113–107 loss to the Wizards on Saturday night after he collided with Bradley Beal and fell back awkwardly on his knee. He's already missed 28 games this season, which is a high for his career. He sat out 26 contests due to a right shoulder impingement, one because of a hamstring strain and another to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.

Irving previously suffered a right knee sprain in February 2019 while playing for the Boston Celtics.

"I've done some pretty decent things to my knees in the past," Irving told reporters on Saturday night. "The most important thing is just making sure my ACL was fine. It was just a weird, weird, weird fall. I just felt a lot stretching and tension afterward. Just a bad fall."

His latest injury came one night after he put up 54 points in the Nets' 133–118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Brooklyn (21–27) sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

