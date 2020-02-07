On Thursday, Team LeBron and Team Giannis drafted their respective teams for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. As the leading vote-getter, Team LeBron selected first, and just like last year he picked Anthony Davis with the first overall pick. Antetokounmpo countered by taking Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid with his first choice.

Trae Young was the last starter assigned and is headed to Team Giannis. Each of the eight starters picked on Thursday was selected by the captain from his respective conference.

Not surprisingly, Antetokounmpo chose fellow Bucks teammate Khris Middleton with the first selection in the reserve round.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was the final player assigned in the draft and is headed to Team LeBron.

Here's a look at the complete teams:

Team LeBron:

LeBron James (Starter)

Anthony Davis (Starter)

Kawhi Leonard (Starter)

Luka Doncic (Starter)

James Harden (Starter)

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Domantas Sabonis

Team Giannis:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Starter)

Joel Embiid (Starter)

Pascal Siakam (Starter)

Kemba Walker (Starter)

Trae Young (Starter)

Khris Middleton

Bam Adebayo

Rudy Gobert

Jimmy Butler

Kyle Lowry

Brandon Ingram

Donovan Mitchell

Lakers coach Frank Vogel will coach Team LeBron. While Raptors coach Nick Nurse will coach Team Giannis.

The league also announced that the format of the game will be different this year. The league has turned every every quarter into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score will decide which teams wins.

All-Star Weekend takes place between Feb. 14-16 in Chicago. Friday will feature the Rising Stars game with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. All-Star Saturday Night begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sunday's All-Star game starts at 8 p.m. ET.