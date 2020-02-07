2020 NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis Draft Results
On Thursday, Team LeBron and Team Giannis drafted their respective teams for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. As the leading vote-getter, Team LeBron selected first, and just like last year he picked Anthony Davis with the first overall pick. Antetokounmpo countered by taking Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid with his first choice.
Trae Young was the last starter assigned and is headed to Team Giannis. Each of the eight starters picked on Thursday was selected by the captain from his respective conference.
Not surprisingly, Antetokounmpo chose fellow Bucks teammate Khris Middleton with the first selection in the reserve round.
Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was the final player assigned in the draft and is headed to Team LeBron.
Here's a look at the complete teams:
Team LeBron:
- LeBron James (Starter)
- Anthony Davis (Starter)
- Kawhi Leonard (Starter)
- Luka Doncic (Starter)
- James Harden (Starter)
- Damian Lillard
- Ben Simmons
- Nikola Jokic
- Jayson Tatum
- Chris Paul
- Russell Westbrook
- Domantas Sabonis
Team Giannis:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Starter)
- Joel Embiid (Starter)
- Pascal Siakam (Starter)
- Kemba Walker (Starter)
- Trae Young (Starter)
- Khris Middleton
- Bam Adebayo
- Rudy Gobert
- Jimmy Butler
- Kyle Lowry
- Brandon Ingram
- Donovan Mitchell
Lakers coach Frank Vogel will coach Team LeBron. While Raptors coach Nick Nurse will coach Team Giannis.
The league also announced that the format of the game will be different this year. The league has turned every every quarter into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score will decide which teams wins.
All-Star Weekend takes place between Feb. 14-16 in Chicago. Friday will feature the Rising Stars game with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. All-Star Saturday Night begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sunday's All-Star game starts at 8 p.m. ET.