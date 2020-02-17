The late Kobe Bryant and David Stern were honored prior to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson began the evening by acknowledging the losses of Bryant and Stern. He credited Stern, who died on Jan. 1 after suffering a brain hemorrhage, with saving his life and those of many others who have been diagnosed with HIV.

Johnson went on to say the NBA world is still grieving from the loss of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Johnson called for a round of applause for Bryant and later had players and the crowd hold hands during an eight-second moment of silence.

Chicago native Jennifer Hudson followed with an emotional tribute for Bryant, singing alongside images of Bryant and Gianna throughout her performance.

Common wrapped up the pregame tributes with a performance in dedication to Bryant and the host city of Chicago. He also introduced the All-Star rosters, who are wearing No. 24 and No. 2 in honor of Bryant and Gianna. The players' jerseys also have a black band in memory of Stern.

Players also paid tribute to Bryant and Gianna with their All-Star gear.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on Saturday that the All-Star MVP Award will be renamed as the Kobe Bryant MVP Award. The first trophy in Bryant's name will be awarded following the conclusion of Sunday's game.