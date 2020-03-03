Giannis Set to Receive True Superstar Treatment

Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting set to truly receive superstar treatment. I think between the renewed energy behind Lebron’s MVP campaign and the diss he received from another James, there is an extra focus on the Greek Freak’s game.

Hence the hyper analysis of one bad night in Miami. Giannis scored just 13 points on 6-18 from the floor in the Bucks loss to the Heat Monday. Now everyone has a rough one here and there and there’s no need to make a big deal of a regular season contest, nonetheless, the talk afterwards was about how Antetokounmpo was locked down by Bam Adebayo. Again, welcome to the world of being a true NBA superstar.

When it comes to Giannis, while it is ridiculous to say he isn’t skilled, there is a legitimate question about his bag if you will—meaning the array of moves he can go to when the game tightens up. It is my firm belief someone cannot be the best player in the league if they can’t create for themselves from the perimeter against elite playoff defenses. The list of guys i trust in that situation is truly short and as of now Giannis is not on it. Will his jumper or a go to move be present when the Bucks truly need a bucket in the postseason?

Of course this isn’t to say the reigning and likely to be two-time MVP isn’t an awesome player. But as a great philosopher once said, there’s levels to this. And there’s another he’s yet to hit as in responding to his joke with a shot, James Harden may have taken away Giannis’ pass.