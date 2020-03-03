Likely again without All-Star guard Kemba Walker, the Celtics look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in nearly six weeks on Tuesday night when they host the Nets in a clash of Atlantic Division teams. The Celtics have won seven straight at home over the Nets since a 100–97 defeat in January 2016.

How to Watch Nets vs Celtics:

When: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Walker, who is averaging 21.8 points and 5.0 assists and shooting 38.8% from three-point range, is expected to miss his sixth straight game due to knee soreness. He has not played since appearing in the All-Star Game on Feb. 16. Boston (41–18) is 1/2 game behind Toronto for the Atlantic Division lead and currently third in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have went 3–2 in Walker's absence after a tough 111–110 overtime loss at home to Houston on Saturday.

Boston had their chances to steal a win after Jaylen Brown hit a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation on a play started by Jayson Tatum deliberately missing a free throw, but went scoreless over the final 2:49. The Celtics missed six shots in that span, including a potential game-winner by Brown after James Harden sank two free throws with 24 seconds to play.

Tatum finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds, while Marcus Smart added 26 points for the Celtics, but the team overall received just four points from its bench. The lack of scoring from the reserves with Walker out has become more pronounced as the second five and beyond have averaged just 12.4 points in the five games since the All-Star break–well off their season average of 27.4 points.

Tatum, though, has done well to shoulder that extra offensive burden, averaging 34 points and 8.8 rebounds, while shooting 50% from three-point range. The third-year pro carries a career-high four-game streak of scoring 30 or more points into this game and averaged 21 points and 9.0 rebounds in Boston's two games vs. Brooklyn this season.

Despite carrying a four-game losing streak into this contest, the Nets (26–33) still have a margin of error in holding the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is four games ahead of Washington for the final berth and also only a 1/2 game behind Orlando for seventh as it too looks to avoid meeting the Bucks in the postseason.

The Nets are trying to avoid a winless four-game road swing and have dropped five of six since announcing guard Kyrie Irving would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Feb. 20. They were on the wrong end of a 116–113 scoreline at Miami on Saturday, giving themselves a chance to win after rallying from 14 down in the fourth quarter. However, Spencer Dinwiddie's errant pass with 1.7 seconds to play scuttled any chance of getting a shot off.

The last second gaffe overshadowed an otherwise solid game from Dinwiddie, who finished with 25 points and 12 assists, to pace six Brooklyn players in double figures. Joe Harris hit five three-pointers and totaled 20 points for the Nets, who hit 16 of 44 from three-point range, but again struggled on the defensive side.

The teams split a home-and-home series in late November, with the home team winning both contests. Boston recorded a 121–110 victory on Nov. 27, 2019, when Walker hit six threes and finished with 39 points. However, the Nets held him in check two nights later. Walker totaled 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting, while going 1-for-8 from deep. Dinwiddie racked up 32 points and 11 assists in powering a 112–107 Brooklyn triumph.