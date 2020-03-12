When Will the NBA Return? New Prop Bet Being Offered

The 2019-2020 NBA season has been suspended due to the coronavirus. When will play resume? There's a new prop bet bettors can wager on.

As most bettors and fans have gone from the excitement of March Madness to March Sadness, sportsbooks are offering some intriguing new prop betting options. Unlike the NCAA, who has cancelled all of its Division I men’s and women's tournaments, the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have just "suspended" their leagues.

Bovada Sportsbook has offered bettors the opportunity to wager on when the NBA will officially return to the hardwood. It is listing April 15th as the proposed date to wager on. Bettors expecting a lengthier absence have to lay juice of -230. Those who expect the suspension to last only about a month can wager on it a plus-odds.

For those bettors looking to wager on which of the major U.S. sports return first, Bovada is listing odds for that as well.

Surprisingly, they are listing both the NBA and the MLB as co-favorites at odds of 2/1. In initial review of the market odds, it's shocking to see the NBA listed as a co-favorite since they not only have two NBA players that have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but the sport of basketball also plays inside “closed arenas” and require more physical contact among players, as opposed to baseball that is played in “open-air” stadiums and require virtually no physical contact among its players. My wager would be on the MLB at (+200) being the first sport to return to action.

