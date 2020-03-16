Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to speak on-camera for the first time since being diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 12. Mitchell says he feels fine and has no fever or symptoms.

"I keep making the joke to people when they ask, 'If you were to tell me about to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I'd be ready to lace up," he said.

"I'm asymptomatic," Mitchell added. "I don't have any symptoms. I could walk down the street if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick. You wouldn't know it. That's the scariest part of this virus. You may seem fine or be fine. You never know who you may be talking to may be going home to."

Mitchell was the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus after his teammate Rudy Gobert's diagnosis led to the league's suspension of play. Jazz players privately told ESPN that Gobert joked about the virus in the locker room and touched teammates and their belongings in recent days. Gobert touched all the microphones at a press conference just two days before his positive test.

Mitchell broke his silence with an Instagram post to thank everyone who reached out to him. Gobert also wrote on Instagram and then shared a video on social media on Sunday.

Mitchell has been playing NBA 2K, watching movies and re-watching highlights in his spare time.

Mitchell says it "took a while it to cool off" after Gobert tested positive but was glad that his teammate was going well.

Mitchell's father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., was also tested for the coronavirus and resulted in a negative test.