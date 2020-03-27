All Jazz players and team personnel have been cleared of the coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

The organization was cleared by the Utah Department of Health just over two weeks after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive one day later on March 12, though he was the only other positive test among the 58 players and staff members that were tested. Both the Jazz and Thunder were tested for the coronavirus after their game was canceled just before tip-off.

Pistons forward Christian Wood was cleared of the coronavirus on Thursday. Wood tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14, three days before Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely on March 11, and no return date has been set. The MLB and NHL have also suspended their respective seasons, while all NCAA spring sports have been canceled.

There are more than 530,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 168 countries.