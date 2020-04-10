Report: NBA Indefinitely Extends Moratorium on Transactions

The NBA has indefinitely extended its moratorium on all transactions, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

There will be no trades, player option or team option decisions made during the moratorium, per Charania.

The league suspended play indefinitely on March 11 following Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test. Teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, as did a slate of players throughout the league, including two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Saturday marks one month since the NBA suspended play, and Silver said the league won't begin to consider plans to resume play until May 1 at the earliest. Silver and the league office reportedly hope to finish the 2019-20 season by Labor Day weekend, though that could impact the start date and length of the 2020-21 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

There are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 176 countries. At least 99,000 people have died.