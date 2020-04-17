NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: 'Not In Any Position' to Make Decisions on Return of NBA

In a conference call with the media, NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league does not have enough information to make a decision regarding when—or if—the season will resume.

“We are not in any position to make any decisions," Silver said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. "And it’s unclear when we will be.”

Silver also stated that hosting NBA games in a "bubble-like" quarantined environment to finish the season has been proposed, but is not being seriously considered at this time, per SI's Chris Mannix.

The league has been monitoring the news for signs that the pandemic is being controlled before it decides how to proceed with the remainder of the season. Silver said the NBA is looking for a continued decrease in new infections, more widely available testing and the path toward developing a viable vaccine as they assess their ability to finish the season, according to Mannix.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that NBA team owners remained optimistic that the league would find a way to complete the 2019-20 season.

One owner "agreed wholeheartedly that league-wide confidence was growing that this season would be saved, as did a few other folks who have a quality read of the room," Amick reported.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 following a positive coronavirus test from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. A total of seven active players have reportedly tested positive. Silver says more than those reported seven have tested positive, though the league is not reporting any other positive tests for privacy reasons, according to TrueHoop's Henry Abbott. There are over 2.2 million confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 211 countries. The U.S. has over 690,000 reported cases and more than 36,000 deaths.