The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the 2020 class is still scheduled for Aug. 29, but the committee plans to make a decision in the coming week on whether it will be delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, Hall of Fame CEO John Doleva said it will be decided whether induction festivities will still be held from Aug. 28-30. If the event is postponed, alternate dates would include Columbus Day weekend (Oct. 9-11) or an undetermined date in the spring of 2021.

The standout 2020 Hall of Fame class is highlighted by Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, along with WNBA player Tamika Catchings, FIBA executive Patrick Baumann and coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey and Barbara Stevens. If the Hall of Fame induction ceremony has to be delayed, Doleva ensured the 2020 class will get its own event.

“I do want to make it very clear we will have a separate event for the class of 2020 because of the notoriety of that class and, frankly, every class deserves its own recognition," Doleva said. “There is a potential next calendar year that we could have two enshrinements.”

Whenever the Hall of Fame induction takes place, Doleva said the ceremony will be moved to MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., which increases seating capacity by nearly 6,000 from Symphony Hall and would allow for social distancing. The jacket unveiling and awards celebration would also take place at the Mohegan Sun on Aug. 28, with a third day of commemorative events still unclear.

“It’s a wonderful three-day event for us, but it’s in a little in flux because of the coronavirus,” Doleva said. “We’re not sure if that third day could still be done.”

Doleva also added that it is not yet determined who will speak for Bryant upon his induction, but his wife, Vanessa, has said the family wants to participate when the ceremony takes place. Meanwhile, Baumann and Sutton will likely have family members accept the inductions in their honor.

The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.