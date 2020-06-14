Report: NBA to Test Players, Staff for COVID-19 Starting June 23

The NBA will begin testing players and staff that will take part in the league's presumed resumption in Orlando on June 23, according to a memo obtained by ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Per Lowe, players and "essential team staff" will be administered both a COVID-19 test and an antibody test on June 23.

Members of the traveling party will then be given another COVID-19 test every other day, as well as another test for each of the two days prior to its departure to ESPN's Wide World of Sports campus. All teams are expected to arrive in Orlando between July 7 and July 9.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA also informed teams that they are now able to conduct testing of asymptomatic players and staff.

The memo, per ESPN, does not offer protocol for anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus in Orlando nor does it outline protocols after teams arrive in Orlando.

Adam Silver has previously said that the league would do everything it could do to keep participants and families healthy in Orlando, but that he could not fully guarantee the safety of bubble attendees. The league is not expected to shut down if a player tests positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly led a conference call with more than 80 players, including Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. On the call, Irving, who is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February, reportedly expressed his opposition to the league's plan to resume the 2019-20 season in Orlando, citing a desire not to overshadow and distract the current Black Lives Matter movement.

The NBA currently intends to resume its season July 30.