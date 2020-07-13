ORLANDO, Fla. — Sacramento's Richaun Holmes revealed Monday that he "briefly and accidentally" crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery. Under the NBA's rules of the restart, he now has to spend 10 days in quarantine.

Holmes said Monday that he had eight days remaining.

"I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push," Holmes posted on social media.

The news comes on the same day Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden—neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week—would be with the team in the next few days.

In Westbrook's case, that now seems most unlikely.

"I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."

Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game for the Rockets this season. Houston has clinched a playoff spot and resumes its season with the first of eight seeding games on July 31 against Dallas.

Westbrook also offered a word of caution in his post.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support," he wrote. "Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

Inside the NBA bubble, optimism that the rules established by the league and the players will work—even though some Disney parks reopened to visitors over the weekend and the MLS restart, also at the campus, has seen two teams leave after a spate of positive tests.

"Our protocols are unbelievable," Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. "I think our protocols and our health and safety measures have been top-notch. I think this thing will work perfectly. … We're doing everything that we can possibly do to make sure that we’re healthy, we're safe and we're in an environment where we can be successful and do our jobs at a high level."

Officials in Houston have called for that city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate patients sick with the coronavirus. And in Florida, more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Monday.

Those protocols that Lowry spoke of were designed to be taken seriously, and at least two players inside the NBA bubble have already paid a steep price for violating quarantine upon their teams' respective arrivals last week.