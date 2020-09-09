Report: Becky Hammon, Dave Joerger Among Pacers' Coaching Candidates

Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and former Kings and Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger will be interviewed for the Indiana Pacers' head coaching job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The virtual interviews will begin the Pacers' first round of its "wide-ranging" coaching search, including over a dozen candidates.

Indiana fired coach Nate McMillan in August after the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The Pacers reached the playoffs each season under McMillan but recorded a 3–16 postseason record during his four-year tenure.

Other candidates the Pacers have sought permission to interview include the Spurs' Will Hardy, Miami's Dan Craig and Chris Quinn, Dallas's Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Milwaukee's Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Orlando's Pat Delany, Minnesota's David Vanterpool, Philadelphia's Ime Udoka, Brooklyn's Jacque Vaughn and Portland's Nate Tibbetts, per Wojnarowski.

Meanwhile, Vaughn likely will not be in the running as he has agreed to remain on the Nets' coaching staff as the top assistant under newly named coach Steve Nash.

Hammon has been part of the Spurs' coaching staff since 2014 and became the first female full-time assistant coach in NBA history. She has been interviewed for past head coaching vacancies in the league, in addition to reportedly being considered in the Milwaukee Bucks' general manager search in 2017.

Joerger has not been in the NBA since he was let go by the Kings after three years of failing to record a postseason berth from 2016–19.

The Pacers, 76ers, Thunder, Pelicans and Bulls all currently have coaching vacancies in the NBA.