Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks saw their 2019-20 season end on Tuesday night in a 103-94 Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat.

Following the defeat, Antetokounmpo, who missed the game after suffering a right ankle injury earlier in the series, was asked if he would ask for a trade in the event that he couldn't reach a contract extension with the Bucks.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening," the 2018-19 league MVP told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo is set to be a free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season. This offseason, he is eligible for the super-max extension which could be worth more than $250 million over five years.

In late August, Antetokounmpo took home the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year award. On Tuesday, he was named a First Team All-Defensive Team member.

The former No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA draft is also the presumptive favorite to take home his second straight MVP award when the award is announced in the near future.

Led by Antetokounmpo, the Bucks had the NBA's best record throughout the regular season, finishing 56-17. However, the franchise will still leave the bubble looking for its first title since 1971.

“Hopefully we can learn from this and get better as a team and come back,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after his team's Game 5 defeat. “Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee that, for many years, we can come out and compete every single year for a championship.”