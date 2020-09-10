NBA Rumors: Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer Safe After Early Playoff Exit
Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer will return to the team next year, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The two-time NBA Coach of the Year led Milwaukee to the league's best record this season at 56-17. However, the Bucks were inconsistent throughout their stint in the NBA's bubble and the Heat recently eliminated the East's top seed in the Eastern Conference semifinals by a 4-1 margin.
Following the club's loss, 2018-19 league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about if he would request a trade with the franchise this offseason.
“It’s not happening. That’s not happening," Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes when asked if he would request a trade in the event that he couldn't reach a contract extension with the Bucks.
“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”
The Bucks are reportedly expected to offer Antetokounmpo the super-max extension when free agency begins this offseason.
According to The Athletic, the Bucks' leadership the club's decision-makers will look to stock the team's roster with more key decision-makers.
Budenholzer came to the franchise after serving as the Hawks' head coach for five seasons. He won the Coach of the Year award in 2014-15 after leading the Hawks to 60 wins. Prior to his stint as Atlanta's head coach, Budenholzer was a longtime assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs.
