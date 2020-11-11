Report: NBA Issues COVID-19 Protocols for Teams to Host Fans

The National Basketball Association sent a memo Wednesday regarding its COVID-19 protocols to all 30 NBA teams that want to host fans, The Athletic's and Stadium's Shams Charania reports.

Protocols require fans within 30 feet of the court to register negative for COVID-19 tests two days prior to a game or test negative on a rapid test on the day of the game.

Fans — above the age of two — inside arenas will be required to wear masks, socially distance and undergo symptoms surveys. Food and beverages will not be allowed for those within 30 feet of the court. Teams will have the option to install plexiglass behind benches, Charania reports.

For arena suites that are occupied at 25 percent capacity or less, COVID-19 testing will not be required for fans. Teams will be permitted for 50 percent capacity if all fans are tested if the local county's positivity rate is three percent or below and seven-day advantage or new cases per 100,000 residents is 10 or fewer.

During the NBA Bubble -- an abbreviated summer season -- no NBA players or staff tested positive while in the bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The NBA season was brought to a complete halt on March 11 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nearly four months later, on July 7, all of the NBA players, coaches and staff members participating in the NBA Bubble traveled to the campus of Walt Disney World.

On Aug. 17, the 16 teams that made the playoffs began play and did not leave until they were eliminated.