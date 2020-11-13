NBA Rumors: Knicks Have Weighed Russell Westbrook Trade

SI.com
NBA Rumors: Knicks Considering a Trade for Russell Westbrook

The Knicks are on the shortlist of potential trade destinations for the Rockets' Russell Westbrook, according to The New York Times's Marc Stein.

New York has weighed a trade for Westbrook, per Stein, as the nine-time All-Star has reportedly expressed interest to join another team. The Knicks must be willing to absorb the remaining money on Westbrook's contract, worth about $131 million over the next three seasons, to make him their "centerpiece."

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported that Westbrook and James Harden have both expressed concern about the direction of the Rockets. Harden remains "locked in" to his commitment with the Rockets while Westbrook wants out, citing issues on culture and accountability, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Shams Charania.

The Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers have been reported as potential landing spots for Westbrook, according to Charania

Westbrook, 32, spent the 2019-20 season with the Rockets after being traded from the Thunder in the offseason. Houston gave up Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 to acquire Westbrook last July.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 rebounds in the 2019-20 season. 

  • Victor Oladipo informed the Pacers' organization that he is fully committed to the franchise following recent rumors that he asked outside players to trade for him. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
  • The Warriors have submitted a plan for home-game COVID-19 testing to allow for 50% fan capacity next season.
  • Udonis Haslem is returning for his 18th season with the Miami Heat. 

