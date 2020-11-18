Report: Hawks Look to Acquire Celtics' Gordon Hayward

SI.com
Report: Atlanta Hawks Look to Acquire Celtics Forward Gordon Hayward

The Atlanta Hawks are in discussion with the Boston Celtics to acquire forward Gordon Hayward, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports

Hayward, according to Haynes, had a Tuesday deadline to decide his player option worth $34.2 million for the 2020-21 season. However, both teams decided to push the deadline until Nov. 19, a day after the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Hawks are looking to bring on another offensive weapon and playmaker to pair with the talented Trae Young. While Hayward could become the next big piece to play with Young in Atlanta, injuries have plagued the small forward.

Hayward, 30, suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain last season in Game 1 of the Celtics' playoff series versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Although he was able to return and play in Game 3 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, injuries will still be of concern for him.

In the 2017-18 opener, Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle.

In the abbreviated 2019-20 regular season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range. Through five games in the NBA Bubble, he averaged 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and nearly three assists. 

Before his tenure with the Celtics, Hayward spent the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz where he was an All-Star player. 

Along with Hayward, the Hawks are trying to acquire veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who declined his $2.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers to become an unrestricted free agent. 

