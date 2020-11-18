How to Watch the 2020 NBA Draft

SI.com
NBA Draft 2020 Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

The next class of top basketball stars will finally be decided on Wednesday night at the NBA draft.

The league will host the draft virtually for the first time ever on Wednesday night. Commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the picks live from ESPN's headquarters in Connecticut, and some of the drafted players are expected to join the broadcast virtually. 

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The draft has been a long time coming following two delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for June, but following the league's COVID-19 delay, it was pushed back until mid-October. In September, the NBA and NBPA agreed to move the draft date again as part of a series of key offseason dates that were shifted.

The Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft after winning the lottery. The Warriors, Hornets, Bulls and Cavaliers round out the top five. 

There's still plenty of buzz over who will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. According to Sports Illustrated's NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman appear likely to be the first two players off the board. In his latest mock draft, Woo also predicts that LaMelo Ball will go to the Bulls with the No. 4 pick.  Other standouts like Deni Avdija (No. 5, Cavaliers), Obi Toppin (projected No. 8 pick, Knicks) and Tyrese Haliburton (No. 9, Wizards) are in the top 10.

To find out where your favorite team sits in the first and second rounds, you can check out the full NBA draft order for all 60 picks.

