Memphis Zoo Names Giraffe After Ja Morant

Ja Morant continues to soar to new heights in Memphis.

The Memphis Zoo announced Thursday that its newest giraffe would be named Ja Raffe in honor of Morant, who averaged nearly 18 points per game during last season with the Grizzlies and took home last year's Rookie of the Year award.

"'Ja' raffe was born a legend," Morant tweeted on Thursday.

According to the zoo, the giraffe calf was born on Nov. 10 and is one of seven giraffes in the herd at the Memphis Zoo.

Morant joins a growing list of sports stars who have had an animal named after them. In October, the ZooTampa at Lowry Park named a baby rhino after tight end Rob Gronkowski. In February, the Baton Rouge Zoo named a baby giraffe "Burreaux" to honor former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. A New Orleans Aquarium also named a penguin chick after Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson in March.

Morant not only welcomed Ja Raffe on Thursday, but also a number of new draft picks and undrafted free agents who are set to join the Grizzlies.