What Are the Largest Contracts in NBA History?

The Bucks will retain star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo through at least 2024-25 after the two-time MVP signed a five-year contract extension with Milwaukee on Tuesday. And while keeping the franchise icon was of utmost importance to the Bucks, signing Antetokounmpo did not exactly come cheap.

Tuesday's supermax extension is worth $228.2 million over five seasons and starts in 2021-22 after Antetokounmpo finishes the final year of his current deal at $27.5 million in 2019-20. So where does Antetokounmpo's contract check in on the all-time leaderboard?

Check out the 10 largest contracts in NBA history below:

1. Damian Lillard, Blazers: $257 million over six years

Portland's superstar point guard signed a four-year extension worth nearly $200 million in June 2019. The four years were added on to the final two years of Lillard's previous deal, keeping him with the Blazers through 2024-25.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: $255.6 over six years

Antetokounmpo will earn $27.5 million in 2020-21 before his mammoth extension kicks in. With his future now secure, perhaps Antetokounmpo will claim his first Larry O'Brien trophy in June.

3. James Harden, Rockets: $228 million over six years

Harden signed what was at the time the largest contract in NBA history after receiving a four-year extension in July 2017. He now has two years left on his contract, though his days in Houston appear to be numbered.

4. Russell Westbrook, Thunder: $205 million over five years

The Wizards now hold the final three years of Westbrook's deal following a trade with Houston on Dec. 2. Westbrook originally signed his $205 million deal with the Thunder in September 2017.

5. Steph Curry, Warriors: $201 million over five years

The two-time MVP became a $200 million man in June 2017 after his second Finals victory. Curry is now eligible for another max extension that could pay him $156 million beginning in 2022-23, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

6. Klay Thompson, Warriors: $190 million over five years

The second Splash Brother joined Curry with a massive contract of his own in July 2019. Thompson is owed $35 in 2020-21, though he is unlikely to play after tearing his Achilles in November.

7. Anthony Davis, Lakers: $190 million over five years

Anthony Davis's Finals brilliance was rewarded with a five-year extension on Dec. 3. Teammate LeBron James signed an extension of his own on Dec. 2, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2022-23 season.

8. Khris Middleton, Bucks: $178 million over five years

Milwaukee now holds two of the richest 10 contracts in NBA history following Antetokounmpo's extension. Middleton signed his $178 million deal in June 2019.

9. Blake Griffin, Clippers: $173 million over five years

Griffin assumed he'd be a Clipper for life after signing a five-year deal in June 2017. But Steve Balmer's change in plans led to Griffin's exile to Detroit, where the Pistons now look to win their first playoff series since 2008.

10. Jamal Murray, Nuggets: $170 million over five years

Denver's point guard signed a $170 million deal with the Nuggets ahead of the 2019-20 season. Ben Simmons signed the same deal with Philadelphia two weeks later.