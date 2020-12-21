Bucks Lose 2022 Draft Pick Over Failed Bogdanovic Trade

SI.com
Bucks Lose 2022 Second-Round Draft Pick Over Failed Bogdan Bogdanovic Trade

The NBA has stripped the Bucks of a 2022 second-round draft pick for violating the league's tampering rules during a failed sign-and-trade agreement for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

A league investigation found that the Bucks had contact with Bogdanovic and/or his agent before free agency discussions were allowed. Milwaukee agreed to a sign-and-trade agreement with the Kings that reportedly would have sent Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Bucks in return for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.

"The penalty took into account the Bucks' cooperation with the investigation, the absence of evidence of any permissible early agreement on the terms of a contract between the Bucks and Bogdanovic, and the fact that the team ultimately did not sign Bogdanovic," the NBA said in a statement.

Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Hawks as a restricted free agent in late November. The Kings reportedly decided not to match Atlanta's offer sheet.

