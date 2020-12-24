Hornets Center Cody Zeller Fractures Hand in Season Opener

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller fractured his left hand during Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, the team announced. The injury occurred midway through the third quarter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports it's too early for the team to know how long he'll be out for, but hand fractures usually sideline NBA players for at least a few weeks.

For the game, Zeller was 3-for-6 from the field with six points, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 19 minutes. He was replaced by Bismack Biyombo.

Zeller, 28, has spent his entire career with the Charlotte franchise after being drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013. He set career highs last season averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.4% from the field.

Zeller is set to make over $15 million this season in the final year of his contract, and will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.