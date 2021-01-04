Kyrie, KD Miss Potential Game-Winners in Final Seconds of Loss to Wizards

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Irving, Durant Miss Potential Game-Winners in Final Seconds of Loss to Westbrook's Wizards

Author:
Publish date:
Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after missing a pass that sailed out of bounds during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center.

NEW YORK (AP) — First Kyrie Irving, then Kevin Durant. Once both superstars had missed, a Brooklyn Nets team that believes it’s good enough to win a title wasn’t even good enough for a winning record.

Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant’s go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading the Washington Wizards to a 123-122 victory over the Nets on Sunday.

Irving and Durant missed jumpers in the final six seconds, dropping the Nets to 3-4 in their first season with the duo playing together.

“It’s just taking time and it’s not going to be put together overnight, nor am I expecting it to, nor am I going to get frustrated over six games or however many games we’ve played,” Irving said. “The object of this regular season was to continue to get better and prepare for the 16 wins in the playoffs.”

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists but only five rebounds after recording triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards. Bryant finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Washington won its second straight after an 0-5 start.

“We guarded our tails off. We defended without fouling late down the stretch,” Beal said. “We know how hard of a job that is. We’ve got two of the best players ever to touch a basketball on the other side, so it’s a tough task, man, but I think we did an excellent job of accepting that challenge.”

Irving had 30 points and 10 assists for the Nets, while Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. But Durant also had six of the Nets’ 20 turnovers that led to 23 Washington points.

“I can live with two or three, but six of them is too much for me,” Durant said.

The lead changed hands frequently down the stretch before Beal missed a jumper with the Wizards down by one. Bryant grabbed the rebound and the ball got back to Beal, who drove into the lane and dished it to his big man.

Irving then missed a 3-pointer but the Nets grabbed the rebound and got it to Durant, whose jumper with 1.5 seconds left was off.

The Nets, who pulled out a 145-141 shootout against the Hawks on Wednesday, were on pace for another one at halftime. Down 12 early in the second quarter after being outscored 11-0 to start the period, they finished with a flurry to lead 71-70.

The Wizards picked up their defense in the second half and went aggressively to the boards, finishing with 23 more shot attempts.

“I thought we had a chance to extend the lead a couple of times but that’s a team that’s ready for the championship this year with all that talent they have,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said. “They just keep coming with talent but I thought we competed.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Rookie Deni Avdija turned 20 on Sunday. Brooks joked that the first five games with the first-round pick were rough. “I don’t like coaching teenagers,” Brooks said. ... Westbrook had no rebounds in the first half.

Nets: Brooklyn fell to 1-3 on its homestand with games remaining Tuesday against Utah and Thursday against Philadelphia. ... Joe Harris scored 16 points.

20-20 VISION

Irving and Beal both scored 20 points in the first half. They share the NBA lead with four 20-point halves this season.

SCORING STATS

Beal has scored 20 or more points in 30 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA. Durant reached 25 points for the fifth straight game, the longest streak by a Nets players since Deron Williams had six in a row from Feb. 11-20, 2012.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Nets: Host Utah on Tuesday.

YOU MAY LIKE

washington football team
NFL

Giants Players React to Eagles' Tank Job vs. Washington in Season Finale

With the Eagles playing not to win against the Washington Football Team, Giants players voiced their frustration on Twitter.

USATSI_15392706
Play
Gambling

NFL Super Wildcard Betting Odds - Opening Lines, Conference & Super Bowl LIV

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the opening lines for the upcoming NFL postseason.

Jaguars Helmet
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round Results After Week 17

Here's the 2021 NFL draft order for the first round.

lamar-jackson-baltimore-ravens
NFL

NFL Playoff Matchups: Browns-Steelers, Ravens-Titans Headline Wild Card Round

Wild Card weekend will feature a pair of triple-headers, including Rams-Seahawks, Colts-Bills and Bears-Saints.

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after missing a pass that sailed out of bounds during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center.
NBA

Kyrie, KD Miss Potential Game-Winners in Final Seconds of Loss to Wizards

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers in the final six seconds, dropping the Nets to 3-4 in their first season with the duo playing together.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields (1) share a moment after Fields was awarded the Most Outstanding Player award after beating Clemson Tigers 49-28 in the College Fo...
Play
College Football

Similarities Abound as Alabama, Ohio State Prep for Title Game Rematch

Alabama and Ohio State will meet once again in College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11. Pat Forde points out the resemblances between then and now.

mason-rudolph-myles-garrett]
NFL

Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph Share Postgame Handshake

Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season after striking Rudolph with his helmet in November.

mitch-trubisky-chicago-bears-playoff-expansion
Play
NFL

NFL's Expanded Playoff Format Falls Flat in First Year

With the 14-team playoff field finalized in Week 17, it's fair to look back and say things were better the way they used to be.