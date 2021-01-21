Judge Rules Zion Williamson Doesn't Owe $100M to Ex-Marketing Agent

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Judge Sides with Zion Williamson Against Ex-Marketing Agent Seeking $100 Million

Author:
Updated:
Original:

A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case concerning a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, ruled on Wednesday that marketing agent Gina Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not a licensed agent in the state at the time she met with Williamson and because the contract did not comply with key requirements outlined by the state’s sports agent law, the Uniform Athlete Agents Act.

The act requires that the contract include warnings explaining how hiring agents causes athletes to forfeit their amateur status. It also requires such contracts to include a disclaimer giving athletes 14 days to cancel.

“We are grateful that the court invalidated the contract based on the merits of the case, in line with the clear, relevant requirements under North Carolina law,” Williamson lawyer Jeffrey S. Klein said in a written statement. “The court confirmed that actual facts matter, which hopefully will serve as a cautionary tale for unscrupulous agents looking to prey on student athletes.”

Zion Williamson

Attorney Willie E. Gary, who is part of Ford’s legal team, noted that the order “impacts only some of the claims in the North Carolina case.”

“Most of the counterclaims remain, and we intend to vigorously pursue them,” he said. “We are also reviewing all options for appeal.”

The counterclaims include allegations of tortious interference, or that CAA interfered with the business relationship between Williamson and Prime Sports, as well as unjust enrichment and theft of trade secrets.

“Williamson’s new agent should not be able to benefit from Ms. Ford’s considerable efforts,” Gary said.

It remains to be seen how the federal ruling affects a separate but related lawsuit filed by Ford in Florida state court seeking damages for breach of contract.

Williamson filed the federal lawsuit in North Carolina in June 2019 to terminate a five-year contract with Ford’s agency, Prime Sports Marketing, after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.

Attorneys for Ford and Prime Sports had alleged that North Carolina’s athlete agent law should not apply to Williamson because Williamson and his family had accepted improper financial benefits while he was still enrolled at Duke. Ford’s attorney’s filed an affidavit alleging a $400,000 payment was made to Williamson’s family before the former Duke star began his lone college season.

Klein asked the court to disregard the affidavit, arguing that the allegations were false, that supporting documents were fraudulent and that the facts in the case remained that Williamson completed his lone season at Duke in good standing and had never been ruled ineligible by the NCAA.

The judge agreed, noting that there was no legal basis for the courts to decide whether Williamson had violated NCAA rules.

“Defendants have provided no authority, caselaw or otherwise, that suggests that it is for a court to adjudicate the details of a student-athlete’s eligibility under NCAA rules,” Wednesday’s ruling stated. “Rather, in applying the statute, it would appear that the Court’s role is to determine whether the student-athlete has been either determined to be or declared ‘permanently ineligible’ by the governing body authorized to do so. Defendants have not alleged that this has occurred.”

In the state court case in Florida, Ford’s attorneys have sought to have Williamson, the NBA’s 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick, answer questions under oath about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

A Florida appeals court in June granted a stay to pause the proceedings there, shifting the focus to the North Carolina case.

Duke has repeatedly declined to comment on the case because it isn’t involved in the litigation, but issued a statement in January that school had reviewed Williamson’s eligibility previously and found no concerns.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving
Play
NBA

Durant, Harden and Irving Start Together Against Cavaliers

Wednesday's game marks the first time all three stars will play together for the Nets.

bauer
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Market for Trevor Bauer

Bauer won the NL Cy Young award last season, finishing the year with a 1.73 ERA.

Jan 19, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket while defended by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Play
NBA

Judge Rules Zion Williamson Doesn't Owe $100M to Ex-Marketing Agent

Williamson's case concerned a contract he terminated with a marketing agent who was seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star.

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) moves to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
Play
NBA

Pistons Rookie Killian Hayes to Rehab Hip Injury for at Least Eight Weeks

Hayes, the No. 7 pick in last year's NBA Draft, started all seven games he played for the Pistons, averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 assists on 27.7% shooting.

Real-Madrid-Out-Copa-Del-Rey
Play
Soccer

10-Man, 3rd-Tier Alcoyano Dumps Real Madrid Out of Copa

Real Madrid's misery in the competition continues, as the giant exits in the third round.

Paul-Pogba-Man-United-Fulham
Play
Soccer

Pogba's Latest Goal Brings Man United Back Atop EPL

Paul Pogba's sensational strike capped a come-from-behind effort vs. Fulham and puts United, provisionally, in the driver's seat.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Ronaldo-McKennie-Super-Cup
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Fires Juventus to Italian Super Cup Title

Cristiano Ronaldo scored, and Alvaro Morata doubled the lead on the last kick of the game in a 2-0 win over Napoli.