Magic Top T-Wolves on Rookie's Slick Buzzer-Beater

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Magic Top Timberwolves on Cole Anthony's Buzzer-Beater

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Cole Anthony hit a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Orlando Magic stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-96 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and eight rebounds for Orlando. Evan Fournier added 24 points in his return to the lineup after missing nine games with lower back spasms.

Minnesota led by 20 before the Magic slowly chipped away in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt missed a pair of free throws with a chance to ice the game for the Timberwolves. Anthony grabbed the rebound on the final miss, pushed the ball quickly up court and the rookie drained a contested 3 from the right wing to win the game.

D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points and Michael Beasley added 13 for the short-handed Timberwolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Russell keyed a 24-1 run in the second quarter for Minnesota to take control before Orlando closed late.

Two of the league’s most inefficient offenses looked the part during a sluggish first quarter. Vucevic scored 12 points while Minnesota shot 35% and Orlando led 25-21.

Starting the day, the Timberwolves were 26th in the league in offensive rating and the Magic were 28th.

Russell started the Wolves’ push early in the second, hitting three 3-pointers during a 16-0 run.

Orlando went scoreless for nearly five minutes and managed just 10 points in the quarter, shooting 3 of 23 from the field.

The Magic twice closed within two in the final 1:24 on 3s by Aaron Gordon and Anthony, but Gordon missed a wide-open 3 with 7.2 seconds left before Vanderbilt’s misses at the line.

YOU MAY LIKE

larry-scott-pac12
College

Why Larry Scott's Early Departure From Pac-12 Was Inevitable

Larry Scott's successor as Pac-12 commissioner does not have an easy task ahead of them, plus five names to consider for the job.

larry-scott-pac-12
College

Larry Scott Reflects on His Time as Pac-12 Commissioner

Five months from now Larry Scott will leave his post as Pac-12 commissioner after tending his resignation Wednesday

orlando magic
NBA

Magic Top T-Wolves on Rookie's Slick Buzzer-Beater

Rookie guard Cole Anthony had 13 points and seven rebounds as Orlando snapped its six-game losing streak.

bradley beal
Play
NBA

Wizards-Bucks Postponed After Washington's Appeal to Push Game

The Wizards have not played a game since Jan. 11 as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

sarah fuller inauguration
Play
Sports

Sarah Fuller Introduces VP Kamala Harris at Inauguration Ceremony

Fuller was among the sports figures to participate in Wednesday's inauguration ceremony, along with Marlins general manager Kim Ng and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kyrie Irving
Play
NBA

Nets Lose to Cavs in First Game With Irving, Durant and Harden

Wednesday's game marked the first time all three stars played together for the Nets, but it didn't go as planned.

larry scott
College

Pac-12 to Part Ways With Commissioner Larry Scott

Scott has been the Pac-12's commissioner since 2009, and his contract reportedly ran through 2022.

bauer
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Market for Trevor Bauer

Bauer won the NL Cy Young award last season, finishing the year with a 1.73 ERA.