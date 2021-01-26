SI.com
Jamal Murray Ejected After Groin Shot on Tim Hardaway Jr.

DALLAS (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was ejected after what appeared to be an intentional shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr. in the second half of their game Monday night.

Murray stumbled backward after the pair collided as Denver was setting up on offense. Murray got up and reached between Hardaway’s legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over.

The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4:51 left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees. The initial call was a foul on Murray, and it was upgraded to a flagrant-two foul on a video review.

Murray had 16 points when he was ejected, his same team-leading total from halftime.

The Nuggets led 80-73 when the game was stopped, and Hardaway scored the next seven points in just 23 seconds to get the Mavericks even before they went on to take their first lead since early in the first quarter. Denver regained the lead late in the fourth quarter, and forward Michael Porter Jr. sealed the victory with a corner three in the final minute. 

