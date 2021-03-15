Examining Blake Griffin's Fit on the Nets

The Nets’ forward has not played a game yet for Brooklyn, but it is worth taking a look at how he fits in with the NBA’s newest superteam.

If this season is any proof, the Nets have cemented themselves as the NBA’s top destination. The addition of six-time All-Star Blake Griffin is the latest example of Brooklyn’s championship appeal.

But the question remains: How meaningful will Griffin be in the Nets’ long-term outlook?

At 31 years of age and following injuries, Griffin may not be the explosive, high-flying impact player he once was with the Clippers and Pistons—but he provides the Nets something they have lacked this season: depth. The Nets have particularly needed size since Jarrett Allen was traded to Cleveland in the James Harden four-team deal.

Brooklyn has featured small lineups this season out of necessity with Jeff Green and Bruce Brown operating at center, and they have found success in that format. The team has also gone bigger with DeAndre Jordan and second-year big man Nicolas Claxton at center.

Claxton’s playing time may take a hit once Griffin is worked into the rotation, but the veteran in Griffin can fit in off the bench as a playmaking center and stretch the floor as an additional three-point threat.

The best-case scenario for the Nets is if Griffin can contribute primarily as a center off the bench in their small-ball lineup and provide physicality at the rim. Though Griffin has traditionally operated as a forward as of late, he will have the opportunity to supplement the Nets’ rebounding and interior presence and can also give the Nets versatility to go big alongside former teammate Jordan.

One area of Griffin’s game that will have an opportunity to be revived is his three-point shooting. Griffin has proven he can be an effective three-point shooter, though he has shot just 31.5% from three this year. Alongside Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Griffin can thrive from distance as he stretches the floor and experiences the benefit of the Big Three drawing the majority of the defense’s attention.

Another intriguing possibility for Griffin is for him to operate in Brooklyn’s closing lineup against bigger matchups. While Green and Brown can likely provide better defense, Griffin gives the Nets options in terms of size during end-of-game scenarios in addition to his established passing ability out of pressure.

So far this season Griffin overall has largely underwhelmed on the scoring end with averages of 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Perhaps the change of scenery in Brooklyn will reinvigorate Griffin to become a valuable piece on a championship contender, but at $1.3 million, it is worth the chance for the Nets to give it a shot.

Griffin’s Nets debut is not yet set in stone as the team ramps up his activity level after his layoff in Detroit. He likely will not be the All-Star he has been in the past, and Griffin’s minutes may be limited once Durant returns from his left hamstring injury, but he is not meant to be the piece that puts Brooklyn over the top.

Griffin gives Brooklyn valuable versatility and depth, and he can grow as a veteran presence heading into the second half of the season and playoffs. And maybe he will surprise with his first dunk in a game since December 2019.