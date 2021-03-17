Report: Heat to Trade Meyers Leonard to Thunder

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Damian Lillard drops 12th 50-point performance
Damian Lillard drops 12th 50-point performance

Report: Heat Trade Meyers Leonard to Thunder Following Antisemitic Comments

Author:
Publish date:

The Heat reportedly are trading Meyers Leonard one week after he used an antisemitic slur while streaming himself playing Call of Duty on Twitch.

The Thunder will send Trevor Ariza to Miami in exchange for Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade comes six days after the NBA fined Leonard $50,000 and suspended him from all team facilities and team activities for one week following his use of the slur.

Miami released a statement last Tuesday, saying the club "condemns the use of any form of hate speech." The Heat added that Leonard would be away from the team indefinitely and the franchise would cooperate with the NBA while it conducted an investigation.

Leonard issued an apology the same day, saying he was deeply sorry for using the slur during the live stream and not knowing what the word meant.

"My ignorance about history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong," Leonard said. "I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it.

"This is not a proper representation of who I am and I want to apologize to the Arisons, my teammates, coaches, front office, and everyone associated with the Miami Heat organization."

Leonard, 29, has nearly 70,000 followers on Twitch. He was in the midst of streaming last Tuesday when the clip surfaced on Twitter and went viral.

As part of the trade, Leonard must waive his no-trade clause because of the one-year Bird restriction in his current contract. However, once the trade is completed, there's no expectation that Leonard will be a part of the Thunder moving forward, reports Wojnarowski. 

Leonard reportedly "was agreeable to facilitate the deal as a gesture of good faith to the Heat organization."

In three games this season, the forward averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. He is out for the rest of the year after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in February.

Rumors first circulated on Tuesday that Miami was talking with Oklahoma City about a potential Ariza deal. The 35-year-old hasn't played in a game this year after a series of trades in the offseason. Ariza reached Oklahoma City through a three-team trade involving the Thunder, Pistons and Mavericks.

By acquiring Ariza, the Heat receives a veteran with stronger defense and three-point shooting. Ariza started last season with the Kings before heading to the Trail Blazers in a midseason deal. He averaged 11 points, 4.8 rebounds and two assists in 21 games with the Blazers. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Basketballs used during the 2019 men's NCAA basketball tournament.
Play
College Basketball

Tournament Players Tweet #NotNCAAProperty Amid NIL Battle

russell-wilson-seahawks
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bears Offered Four Draft Picks for Wilson

Chicago reportedly was willing to part with two starters on its roster in exchange for Russell Wilson.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

nfl-mailbag-baker-mayfield-cleveland-browns-super-bowl-chances
Play
NFL

Mailbag: What Are the Browns' Super Bowl Chances in 2021?

Answering your questions about how the Browns, 49ers, Dolphins and others have fared in free agency so far.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is reportedly being traded to OKC.
Play
NBA

Report: Heat to Trade Meyers Leonard to Thunder

The Thunder reportedly will send Trevor Ariza to Miami in exchange for Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick.

dick-hoyt-rick-hoyt
Edge

Boston Marathon Icon Dick Hoyt Dies At 80

Dick Hoyt and his son, Rick, became Boston Marathon fixtures for over three decades beginning in 1980.

AEW president Tony Khan holds a microphone during Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Tony Khan on the Current State of AEW

We spoke with AEW president Tony Khan about the first women’s main event on Dynamite, the company’s recent signings and more.

Former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley
Play
NBA

Former Mavs Center Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After Bike Accident in January

Bradley was struck from behind by a car not far from his home in St. George, Utah.