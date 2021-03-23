I’ve heard a lot of people say the end of James Harden’s tenure in Houston disqualifies him from being the NBA MVP. But I’d argue the way the Rockets have played without him actually helps his case.

Before their win over the Raptors, Houston had lost 20 straight! Of course, it would be irresponsible not to point out that this year’s Rockets team lost a lot more than just Harden, including the coach, general manager and Russell Westbrook. But the fact remains...they were the only franchise in the league not to miss the playoffs during his time there, regardless of what other pieces were around him. And there will clearly be no postseason play to critique in H-Town now.

Contrast that with The Beard in Brooklyn. The Nets are 22-7 with Harden in the lineup. And that record isn’t just a result of him having superstar teammates. Brooklyn has won 15 of its last 17 games, all but one of those wins coming without Kevin Durant and a couple being sans Kyrie Irving.

Somehow Harden’s presence, which once felt like a luxury has become a necessity, and he’s turned into the most important player of the Big Three. And then there’s what he’s doing statistically—averaging 25 points, 8 rebounds and leading the league at 11 assists per game, with excellent shooting splits while having a positive impact on the defensive end and playing more minutes than anyone.

I’ve previously argued he’s been the best player in the NBA since he got to BK, but if you take a step-back like Harden, the performances of both his current and former team speak to the value he brings on the floor. Even if you don’t like the way he walked out the door on the Rockets.