The 76ers are acquiring veteran guard George Hill from the Thunder as part of a three-team trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

As part of the deal, the Thunder will reportedly acquire two future second-round picks and reserve center Tony Bradley from the 76ers as well as veteran guard Austin Rivers from the Knicks. The Knicks will reportedly add Oklahoma City's 2017 first-round pick Terrance Ferguson.

New York will also deal forward Ignas Brazdeikis to Philadelphia as part of the agreement, according to ESPN.

Hill, 34, has appeared in 14 games for the Thunder this season. In 26.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists on 38.6% shooting from the field.

The deal to Philadelphia brings Hill back to an Eastern Conference contender. Hill has made 11 postseason appearances throughout his career, most recently doing so with Milwaukee last season. This past offseason, Hill was part of the Bucks' three-team trade, also involving the Pelicans, that sent Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee and Eric Bledsoe to New Orleans.

Hill has also previously played for the Cavaliers, Kings, Jazz, Pacers and Spurs.

Philadelphia is currently 31-13, best in the Eastern Conference. They are also reportedly seriously engaged in trade talks with Raptors guard, six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry.

Rivers signed a three-year deal with the Knicks this past summer, but has played in just 21 games this season. New York is 22-22 on the year, currently No. 6 in the Eastern Conference.

The Thunder enter the trade deadline 19-25, No. 13 in the West.