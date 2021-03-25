NBA Rumors: Lakers, Heat Engaged in Lowry Trade Talks

Trade talks appear to be heating up ahead of the league's trade deadline, which is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. This year's deadline features fewer big-names than usual, but there still remains plenty of potential for some major shuffling across the NBA. Possible deals involving Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, Rockets guard Victor Oladipo and Magic forward Aaron Gordon headline Thursday's slate of potential deals.

Lowry has reportedly been linked primarily to the Sixers and the Heat ahead of Thursday's deadline. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Thursday morning that as deadline day gets underway, the Lakers, like the Sixers and Heat, are also seriously engaged with talks about Lowry.

The Rockets, Timberwolves, Celtics and Nuggets are among the teams that have reportedly talked with the Magic about Gordon, who reportedly requested a trade in February. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix wrote Wednesday that "it’s no longer a question of if Houston will move Victor Oladipo, but to who."

Throughout the day, be sure to keep up with Sports Illustrated's NBA trade deadline live blog for the latest news and notes from around the league.

(All Times Eastern)

9:00 a.m. —