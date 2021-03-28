Report: Drummond to Join Lakers After Clearing Waivers

Report: Andre Drummond to Sign With Lakers
Former Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is expected to sign with the Lakers after clearing waivers on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Drummond agreed to a buyout with the Cavaliers on Friday, making him a free agent. The four-time rebounding champion is expected to join the Lakers starting lineup upon arriving in Los Angeles.
The Lakers have scuffled of late amid a pair of key injuries. Forward LeBron James is expected to miss several more weeks with a high ankle sprain, while Anthony Davis is still nursing his achilles tendinosis along with a calf strain. No date has been set for Davis's return
Drummond, 27, is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. The two-time All-Star has led the league in rebounding in four of the last five years.
The Lakers enter Sunday night sitting No. 4 in the Western Conference at 29–17. They lost four straight before Friday's win over the Cavaliers.