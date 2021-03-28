SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Andre Drummond to Sign With Lakers

Author:
Publish date:

Former Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is expected to sign with the Lakers after clearing waivers on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Drummond agreed to a buyout with the Cavaliers on Friday, making him a free agent. The four-time rebounding champion is expected to join the Lakers starting lineup upon arriving in Los Angeles. 

The Lakers have scuffled of late amid a pair of key injuries. Forward LeBron James is expected to miss several more weeks with a high ankle sprain, while Anthony Davis is still nursing his achilles tendinosis along with a calf strain. No date has been set for Davis's return

Drummond, 27,  is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. The two-time All-Star has led the league in rebounding in four of the last five years.

The Lakers enter Sunday night sitting No. 4 in the Western Conference at 29–17. They lost four straight before Friday's win over the Cavaliers. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles center Balsa Koprivica (5) drives to the basket defended by Colorado Buffaloes guard Eli Parquet (24) in the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch FSU vs. Michigan: Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Two decades later, Leonard Hamilton and Juwan Howard have come full circle since their time together at the Wizards as they prepare to face-off in the Sweet 16.

Andre Drummond attempting a layup against the Lakers.
NBA

Report: Drummond to Join Lakers After Clearing Waivers

The Lakers are adding a key piece on the buyout market as they seek a second straight championship this summer.

Gio Reyna scores against Northern Ireland.
Play
Soccer

Reyna, Pulisic Score for USMNT in Win vs. Northern Ireland

Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic scored on either side of halftime in a 2-1 friendly win against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Sergino Dest playing for the USMNT.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch USMNT vs. Northern Ireland

How to watch the U.S. men's national team's friendly vs. Northern Ireland on Sunday, March 28.

Mitchell Robinson warming up for the Knicks.
NBA

Knicks C Robinson Fractures Foot; Rose 'Lost for Words'

Robinson will be re-evaluated on Sunday in New York.

Francis Ngannou (red gloves) reacts after beating Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Target Center.
Play
MMA

UFC 260 Recap: Ngannou Knocks Out Miocic to Claim Title

There is a new undisputed champion in the heavyweight division.

Baylor's Davion Mitchell
Play
College Basketball

Baylor Reminds Us It's a True Threat for the Men's Title

After a slow start vs. Villanova, the Bears found their second gear—a gear that's good enough to win the whole thing.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Kareem Thompson (2) walks off the court after the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks
Play
College Basketball

Oral Roberts Proves Worthy of a Place in History Despite Defeat

Inches from an extraordinary win, there was still glory gained by the Golden Eagles in their Sweet 16 loss against Arkansas.