Report: Clippers Planning to Sign DeMarcus Cousins

Report: Clippers Planning to Sign Center DeMarcus Cousins

The Clippers are planning to sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

According to The Athletic, Cousins is in Los Angeles and is starting testing protocols in the lead-up to joining the Clippers. The deal is pending clearance of the NBA's health and safety protocol.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the discussions between Cousins and the Clippers are for a 10-day contract. 

Cousins opened the NBA season with the Rockets, averaging a career-low 9.6 points per game while shooting just 37.6% from the field and 33.6% from three. He played 25 games with the team.

He was waived on February 23 amid a Rockets losing streak that eventually spanned 20 games.

Cousins has made appearances for four different NBA teams in the last 11 seasons, doing so with the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors and Rockets. Cousins also signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in July 2019 but suffered a torn left ACL in August and rehabbed throughout last season before eventually being waived.

The Clippers are currently No. 3 in the Western Conference and 32-17 on the season. Cousins will try and bolster the team's center depth with the team currently relying on the play of Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac

