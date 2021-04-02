NBA Fines Kevin Durant $50K for Profane Direct Messages

The NBA fined Nets forward Kevin Durant $50,000 on Friday for his use of offensive and derogatory comments on social media.

Earlier this week, actor Michael Rapaport posted several direct messages from Durant where the Nets star used profane language in a feud between the two on Twitter.

The 11-time NBA All-Star apologized for his comments ahead of the Nets' game against the Hornets on Thursday.

"I'm sorry that the people have seen the language I used," Durant told reporters, per The Athletic. "That's not what I want people to see or hear from me."

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been out since Feb. 13 due to a hamstring injury.

Durant is an avid social media user. He initially addressed Rapaport's release of his direct messages by saying the two talk "crazier" than that on a regular basis.

Despite Durant's absence, the Nets (34-15) hold a slim 0.5-game lead over the 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is 18–3 since Durant has been sidelined.