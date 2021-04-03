Grant Hill Named USA Men's Team Managing Director

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

USA Basketball Picks Grant Hill as Colangelo’s Replacement

Author:
Publish date:
Grant Hill

Grant Hill helped the U.S. win Olympic gold in 1996. He would have been on the team again in 2000 if not for injury. And he was among the college kids who famously beat the first “Dream Team” in a scrimmage before the 1992 Olympics.

Now, USA Basketball is bringing him back.

Hill will become the men’s national team managing director following the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball said Saturday. He’ll replace the retiring Jerry Colangelo, in a move where one Basketball Hall of Famer takes over for another in the critical role of assembling teams that will compete for gold.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity, also an incredible challenge,” Hill said Saturday. “I had the good fortune of participating in international play — the Pan American Games, of course the Olympic team — and I have been a fan of Team USA going back to the 1984 Olympic team when I first started to fall in love with basketball. The more I thought about it, the more intrigued, excited and the more willing I was to roll up my sleeves and move forward with this awesome responsibility.”

Hill’s resume is elite. He played 19 NBA seasons, was an All-Star seven times — likely would have been more if not for the ankle problems that derailed his career — and made five All-NBA teams. At Duke, he helped the Blue Devils win national championships in 1991 and 1992.

Hill went into the Hall of Fame in 2018 and has worked as an NBA and college basketball analyst for Turner Sports for nearly a decade. And he’s part of the broadcast team for the men’s Final Four this weekend in Indianapolis, the sixth straight year he’s been on that crew.

He will remain in broadcasting after assuming his USA Basketball job.

“Grant is a proven leader of consequence and character who will continue to help us achieve on our twin goals of winning international competitions and representing our country with honor,” USA Basketball Board of Directors chair and retired Gen. Martin Dempsey said. “In making this announcement, I also want to emphasize how much everyone associated with USA Basketball appreciates Jerry Colangelo for everything he did for USA Basketball over the past 15 years.”

And Colangelo did plenty.

The managing director role was created for him in 2005, after the Americans lost three games in the 2004 Athens Olympics and returned with an extremely disappointing bronze medal. Colangelo has since overseen the process of selecting players and coaches, bringing in Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski — who led the U.S. to Olympic golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016 — and now San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich to serve as head coaches.

In major competitions with Colangelo as managing director, the U.S. men have gone 97-4. Colangelo’s departure was not unexpected; the 80-year-old made no secret of his plans to retire after the Tokyo Games, which were delayed one year to this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I intend to spend an incredible amount of time with Jerry, shadow him some this summer, and I think that experience will certainly help as we move forward,” Hill said. “He’s just an invaluable resource and has done a remarkable job, so you can’t help but learn from someone like Jerry.”

No matter what happens in Tokyo, Hill will take over at a hectic time. The delay of these Olympics compresses everything; the next Basketball World Cup is only two years away and the Paris Games are just three years out.

YOU MAY LIKE

Real Sociedad take on Athletic Bilbao
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the Copa del Rey Final

How to watch the Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad on Saturday, April 3.

Grant Hill
NBA

Grant Hill Named USA Men's Team Managing Director

Hill, who helped the U.S. win Olympic gold in 1996, replaces the retiring Jerry Colangelo.

Christian Pulisic against West Brom.
Play
Soccer

Pulisic Scores First Premier League Goal Since December

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic scored his first league goal in nearly five months in a 5–2 loss to West Brom Saturday.

LeBron James at the all-star game
NBA

LeBron James Stars in First 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer

Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for the upcoming summer blockbuster "Space Jam: A New Legacy" starring LeBron James.

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Mark Few
Play
Extra Mustard

Why Mark Few Turned Down Oregon Job to Stay at Gonzaga

In this weekend's Hot Clicks, Mark Few slams Oregon from the top rope, a college hoops coaching roundup and more.

TOM BRADY
NFL

Brady Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $2.25M

The sale shatters the previous record by nearly $933,000, which was also set by Brady in a card that sold for $1.32 million last month.

dustin-johnson-tiger-woods-masters
Play
Fantasy

2021 Masters: Golf DFS Breakdowns For Top Players on DraftKings

What is your game plan for the DraftKings Fantasy Golf Millionaire? For the 2021 Masters, go for the green with Shawn Childs

Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi dribbles
Play
College Basketball

Why Joel Ayayi Is Gonzaga's Unsung Hero

The junior from France is widely considered the Zags' fourth-best player, but he may just be their most important one.