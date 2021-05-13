Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Knicks and Hawks Secure NBA Playoff Berths, End Postseason Droughts

Author:
Publish date:

As the NBA's regular season nears its end, the Eastern Conference playoff field added two more teams into mix Wednesday night.

The Knicks and Hawks secured postseason bids, ending multi-year playoff droughts in the process. New York clinched its spot thanks to the Celtics' 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers, while Atlanta locked up its berth by beating the Wizards, 120-116.

For the Knicks, this will be their first time in the playoffs since 2013, when the team lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Pacers in six games. Since then, New York posted seven straight losing seasons before breaking through this year. The Knicks currently occupy the No. 6 seed, which would pit them against the Bucks in the first round.

The Hawks have won five of their last six games to secure their playoff spot. Against Washington on Wednesday, point guard Trae Young scored 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting with nine assists and eight rebounds. Atlanta is currently the No. 4 seed in the East and would face the Heat in the first round.

The Hawks last made the playoffs in 2017, losing in the first round to the Wizards. That was the final season in a 10-year playoff streak during which Atlanta made it out of the first round five times and advanced to the conference finals in 2015. In the three seasons between playoff appearances, the Hawks went 73-158, good for the third-fewest wins among Eastern Conference teams in that span.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

trae young (1)
NBA

Knicks and Hawks Secure NBA Playoff Berths

The Hawks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, while the Knicks return for the first time since 2013.

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
College

Northwestern AD Resigns Nine Days After Hiring Due to Backlash

Nine days after being promoted as Northwestern's new athletic director, Mike Polisky resigned following significant backlash.

gronk
Play
NFL

Roundup: The Best NFL Schedule Release Videos

NFL social media teams stole the show on Wednesday, with 2021 schedule release videos threatening to break Twitter.

nfl logo super bowl
Play
NFL

Monday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Monday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

NFL logo
NFL

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Sunday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on NBC.

nfl logo super bowl
NFL

Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network.

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; NFL logo on goalpost padding during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
NFL

NFL Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Matchups, Times

Here's a look at the entire 2021 NFL schedule with key dates, times and matchups.

jon gruden
Play
NFL

Six Teams Stiffed by the NFL Schedule

With the league converting to a 17-game schedule for next season, some teams will feel the pain of the extra week more than others.