NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule Announced

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule Set, Headlined by Lakers vs. Warriors

As the regular season comes to a close, the NBA play-in tournament is set and features a return of some old rivals.

For the play-in tourney, seeds seven through 10 will compete in a two-round tournament that will decide which two teams are named the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in this year's playoffs and which teams go home. 

The current No. 7 seed will play the current No. 8 seed in each conference, and then the No. 9 seed will play the No. 10 seed. The winner of the No.7/No. 8 game will automatically get the No. 7 spot and the loser will face the winner of the No. 9/No. 10 game—the loser of that game is automatically eliminated from the playoffs. The winner of the second game will get the No. 8 seed and the loser is also eliminated. 

This year, LeBron James and the Lakers will face the Warriors and Stephen Curry to see who gets the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The Hornets will play the Pacers, the Wizards will travel to the Celtics and the Spurs will matchup against the Grizzlies.

Play-In Tournament Schedule:

May 18th 

Game 1: No. 10 Hornets @ No. 9 Pacers at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2: No. 8 Wizards @ No. 7 Celtics at 9 p.m. ET on TNT

May 19th

Game 3: No. 10 Spurs @ No, 9 Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: No. 8 Warriors @ No. 7 Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN

May 20

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 @ Loser of Game 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 @ Loser of Game 4 at TBD on ESPN

