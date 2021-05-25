Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search
Trae Young Silenced the Packed Crowd at MSG in His Playoff Debut
Trae Young Silenced the Packed Crowd at MSG in His Playoff Debut

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Rips Trae Young: 'Stop Hunting For Fouls'

Author:
Publish date:

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio's latest foray into the world of sports commentary took another cringeworthy turn by calling out Hawks guard Trae Young for torching the Knicks in Game 1. 

Last week, the mayor conducted a press conference decked out in a Nets jersey and hat, which drew the Twitter ire of New Yorkers and NBA fans, alike. On Tuesday, de Blasio donned a Knicks hat and announced Madison Square Garden as a vaccination site, before making what he called "an important, official announcement." 

“Message to Trae Young, on behalf of the people of New York City and anyone who cares about actually playing basketball the right way: Stop hunting for fouls, Trae," de Blasio said. "I want to quote Steve Nash, one of the great players, great coaches. He says ‘That’s not basketball.’ 

"Trae, Trae, that hawk’s not going to fly in New York City. Come on, play the game the right way, see if you can win. I think the Knicks are going to teach you a lesson.”

In his playoff debut Sunday, Young scored 32 points, including his game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds remaining. The former Oklahoma star embraced the role of playoff villain by shushing the crowd of 15,047, which began the game with some unsavory chants directed toward Young

Young will have to face the Knicks faithful again in Game 2 on Wednesday, although de Blasio's bandwagon tactics may have put a dent in the cause.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

USWNT star Julie Ertz
Play
Soccer

Ertz, Heath Injuries Hang Over USWNT as Olympics Approach

Both players will miss next month's Summer Series trio of friendlies in Texas, but the ultimate goal is being fit for Tokyo.

USATSI_15228167
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year: Betting Odds, Analysis, and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest "Vegas Whispers" on how sharp bettors are approaching this 2021 NFL futures bet.

Bill de Blasio criticizes Trae Young
Play
NBA

Bill de Blasio Rips Trae Young: 'Stop Hunting For Fouls'

In his Tuesday press conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized Hawks guard Trae Young for his Game 1 performance.

joe-west-mlb-umpire
MLB

Joe West Poised to Break Umpiring Record With 5,376th Game

Joe West will break Bill Klem's record as he umpires his 5,376th MLB game on Tuesday night.

ESPN's Kenny Mayne interviews Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

'F--- You, Aaron Rodgers.' Kenny Mayne Walks Off 'SportsCenter' in Style

Kenny Mayne finished up his run on 'SportsCenter' with a classic moment.

Florida Gators Kyle Pitts
Play
Fantasy

Four-Round Rookie Draft Recap: SiriusXM Dirt Dynasty League

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano provides his thoughts on the SiriusXM Dirt Dynasty League's four-round rookie draft

Luka Modric will remain at Real Madrid
Soccer

Modrić Extends Real Madrid Contract Through 2022

The move will keep the 35-year-old Croatian midfielder at the club for a full decade. He joined the Spanish powerhouse from Tottenham in 2012.

Brooks Koepka rolls his eyes as Bryson DeChambeau walks behind him
Play
Extra Mustard

Brooks Koepka Has Had It With Bryson DeChambeau

A leaked video shows Brooks Koepka totally fed up with Bryson DeChambeau.