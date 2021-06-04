Gary Payton Named Basketball Coach of Lincoln University

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

NBA Legend Gary Payton Named Basketball Coach at Lincoln University

Author:
Publish date:

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton will be hired as the head basketball coach at Lincoln University, ESPN's Marc Spears reports

Payton signed a multiyear deal to coach at LU, a private independent school in Payton's hometown of Oakland, California. The school is located in downtown Oakland and is scheduled to start a new basketball program in the 2021-22 school year.

"It’s a startup program and a private independent school where I can establish what I want to establish,” Payton told The Undefeated. “I don’t have to go behind anybody to try to make a program become something or keep it going. I can start it off with my own program with what I want to happen."

Payton hopes to build his program to an established Division I program by scheduling Division I opponents. Two Division I schools — one that includes a Pac-12 member — have already agreed to play LU in the upcoming season. 

Payton previously served as a coach with the Big3 basketball league, where he plans to coach this season. 

According to Spears, LU athletic director and football coach Desmond Gumbs initially reached out to Payton about the basketball opening in November 2020.

In his 18-year NBA career, Payton played for the SuperSonics, the Bucks, the Lakers, the Celtics and the Heat.

Payton, a nine-time NBA All-Star and a nine-time All-NBA selection, is often remembered as one of the best defenders in NBA history. Payton won an NBA title in 2006 with the Heat.

More NBA Coverage:

Devin Booker Is Ready to Be a Superstar
Celtics Take a Chance on Brad Stevens ... Again
The Nets Pass Chemistry Test
Ranking the Top Five NBA Playoff Breakout Players

YOU MAY LIKE

Manchester United owners Joel and Avram Glazer
Play
Soccer

Glazers to Offer Shares, Voting Rights to Man United Fans

Super League backlash has resulted in a potential positive step forward in the relationship between Man United owners and supporters.

130121125229-gary-payton-sonics-seattle-kings-single-image-cut.jpg
NBA

Gary Payton Named Basketball Coach of Lincoln University

Payton signed a multiyear deal to coach at the private independent school in his hometown of Oakland, California.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
High School

Ohio HS Coach Dismissed After Forcing Player to Eat Pork

The head football coach at an Ohio high school and six other coaches have been fired after violating a player's religious beliefs.

dino-gaudio-louisville
College Basketball

Ex-Louisville Assistant Pleads Guilty on Extortion Charge

Former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio will avoid prison time after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion.

nfl-roger-goodell-commissioner-legacy
Play
NFL

Goodell Could Shape Legacy by Reckoning with NFL’s Dark Past

The NFL commissioner may be thinking about how his tenure winds down. Being a leader on social issues and righting many of the league’s past wrongs would be a great place to start.

The USA will face Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final
Soccer

The Factors at the Heart of USA, Mexico's Nations League Final

The USMNT and Mexico will renew their rivalry Sunday night in Denver. Here are some of the key elements entering the match.

USATSI_16187631
Play
Gambling

2021 Belmont Stakes: Betting Breakdown, Analysis, and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps Saturday’s 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes from Belmont Park, including the latest odds and best bets.

Lakers' 2021 offseason will require a roster overhaul.
Play
NBA

What's Next for the Lakers?

L.A. has a critical offseason ahead after getting bounced early from the playoffs.