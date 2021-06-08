Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Tom Thibodeau Wins Coach of the Year Award After Leading Knicks to Playoff Berth

Author:
Publish date:

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has been named the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year. It's his second time winning the award, having won it with the Bulls in 2011. 

The announcement was made on TNT and featured an appearance from Thibodeau.

"I'm obviously honored, but it's more a reflection of our group and our organization," he said. 

Thibodeau led the Knicks to the No. 4 seed in the eastern conference and a playoff berth for the first time since 2013 in his first year in New York. Many didn't expect the Knicks to be a playoff team right away, but home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs meant the world to a starving fan base. 

The season also saw the emergence of forward Julius Randle, who not only had a career year that saw him appear in his first All Star game, but ended with him winning the Most Improved Player award as well.

The Knicks finished 40–31 and although they were eliminated in the first round at the hands of the Hawks, there's plenty to be optimistic about going forward for Thibodeau and the team. 

It's the first time a Knicks coach has won the award since Pat Riley after the 1992-93 season. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Daryl-Morey-twitter
NBA

76ers' Daryl Morey Fined $75K for Stephen Curry Tweet

Daryl Morey's social media presence has the 76ers executive in hot water once again.

Tom Thibodeau with the Knicks.
NBA

Thibodeau Wins Coach of the Year Award for Second Time

The last Knicks coach to win the award was Pat Riley after the 1992-93 season.

gio reyna
Soccer

USMNT's Gio Reyna Hit With Bottle Thrown From Stands

A fan pelted Gio Reyna with a bottle during extra time of Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League Final.

Aaron Rodgers leaves the walks off the field after the 2020 NFC Championship game.
NFL

Report: Rodgers Expected to Miss Minicamp, Faces Fine

If Aaron Rodgers missed all three days of mandatory minicamp, the Packers can fine him about $93,000.

aaron-rodgers-russell-wilson-bruce-arians-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: What's Next for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

With mandatory minicamps starting, Green Bay has the opportunity to draw a line in the sand with Rodgers. But don't expect it to happen just yet.

Britt Reid with the Chiefs.
NFL

Britt Reid Pleads Not Guilty in February DWI Crash

Reid was going 84 miles per hour days before Super Bowl LV when he struck two cars, resulting in a traumatic brain injury for a five-year-old girl.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Gambling

NBA Playoffs Betting Guide for Monday, June 7: Sharp Money Pouring on Milwaukee in Game 2

SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler breaks down the betting data for the Bucks and Nets of the NBA playoffs.