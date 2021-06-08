Thibodeau Wins Coach of the Year Award for Second Time

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has been named the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year. It's his second time winning the award, having won it with the Bulls in 2011.

The announcement was made on TNT and featured an appearance from Thibodeau.

"I'm obviously honored, but it's more a reflection of our group and our organization," he said.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to the No. 4 seed in the eastern conference and a playoff berth for the first time since 2013 in his first year in New York. Many didn't expect the Knicks to be a playoff team right away, but home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs meant the world to a starving fan base.

The season also saw the emergence of forward Julius Randle, who not only had a career year that saw him appear in his first All Star game, but ended with him winning the Most Improved Player award as well.

The Knicks finished 40–31 and although they were eliminated in the first round at the hands of the Hawks, there's plenty to be optimistic about going forward for Thibodeau and the team.

It's the first time a Knicks coach has won the award since Pat Riley after the 1992-93 season.

More NBA Coverage: